New Fisher Cats Tickets on Sale Date: April 12

March 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, N.H. - New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) single-game tickets for the month of May will now go on sale on Monday, April 12.

"Moving our tickets on sale date closer to Opening Night allows us to adjust to any potential changes in the CDC's capacity guidelines, and create the best fan experience at our ballpark," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "We can't wait to see our fans again this spring, and cheer on the best young talent in baseball at Delta Dental Stadium."

The Fisher Cats home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. Fans can enjoy a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show after the Fisher Cats take on the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees).

Season tickets, mini plans, luxury suites, and group outings are now available online at NHFisherCats.com or over the phone at (603) 641-2005.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from March 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.