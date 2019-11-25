New Field Staff to Lead 2020 Shorebirds

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles, have announced the field staff for their 2020 silver anniversary team. Leading Delmarva for their 25th season is longtime minor league coach and veteran skipper Dave Anderson, joined by Robbie Aviles, Ryan Fuller, Jeff Kunkel, Matt Packer, and Adam Sparks.

With over 25 years of coaching experience, Dave Anderson brings with him a wealth of knowledge as he enters his eighth season in the Orioles minor league system. Previously, Anderson served as the O's Minor League Infield Coordinator, a position he held since 2013. Before his time in Baltimore, Anderson was the Third Base Coach and First Base Coach for the Texas Rangers. The baseball lifer also brings nine years of minor league managerial experience with seven seasons as a manager in the Detroit Tigers' farm system.

Not only does Anderson bring coaching expertise, but he also brings 10 years of MLB playing experience. Anderson played eight seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers and two with the San Francisco Giants, batting .242 with 19 homers and 143 RBIs over 873 career games. A 1981 first-round pick and first-team All-American out of the University of Memphis, Anderson won a World Series with the Dodgers in 1988.

Robbie Aviles continues his journey through the Orioles' minor league coaching ranks after spending last season as the pitching coach in short-season Aberdeen. Before turning to coach, Aviles played seven seasons in the Cleveland Indians minor league system, reaching as high as Triple-A Columbus in 2017.

Ryan Fuller joins Delmarva for his first season as a hitting coach in the Orioles farm system. After his playing days in the Diamondbacks organization, Fuller was a hitting instructor at Power in Training in Connecticut. As a second-team All-Big East performer at the University of Connecticut, in 2012 Fuller led the team in triples and was second all-time for a single season.

Jeff Kunkel enters his first season with the O's as the Fundamentals Coach for the Shorebirds. Originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers, Kunkel spent 6 seasons in the Tigers farm system as a catcher before becoming the Tigers bullpen catcher in 2012. The University of Michigan standout and All-Big 10 performer served the past 4 seasons as an area scout for Detroit.

Matt Packer enters his first season in the Orioles system and with the Shorebirds as a Development Coach. Packer previously served as the hitting coach at Post University in Connecticut and at IMG Academy. During his playing days, Packer spent six seasons in the Cleveland Indians system, compiling a career 3.42 ERA in 542.1 innings and reaching as high as Triple-A.

Adam Sparks enters his third season with the Orioles and first season with the Shorebirds. After spending the last two seasons as the athletic trainer for the Gulf Coast League Orioles, Sparks comes to the Eastern Shore after winning the Gulf Coast League Trainer of the Year award in 2018.

"Last year was a successful year on and off the field and we are looking forward to welcoming in this year's coaching staff in hopes of winning the South Atlantic League crown," said Shorebirds general manager Chris Bitters. "We had a great 2019 season as the MiLB Team of the Year and we are excited to continue to host the Orioles premiere talent and leadership as they continue their journey to the Major Leagues."

Opening Night for the Delmarva Shorebirds is on Thursday, April 9, 2020, when the Shorebirds play host to the Asheville Tourists, the Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Full season, half-season, and 12/22 game mini-plan ticket packages can be purchased now at www.milb.com/delmarva/tickets.

