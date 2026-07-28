New Executive Additions Will Lead LOVB Pro's Next Phase of Growth

Published on July 28, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced three senior leadership appointments for LOVB Pro as the league prepares for its third season and expansion to 10 professional markets.

Tiffany Reaves has been named Chief Marketing Officer, LOVB Pro, Kinsey Powell Fleming joins as Chief Financial Officer, LOVB Pro, and Mma Afoaku has been appointed Chief of Staff, LOVB Pro. Together, the three executives bring experience building and scaling some of the most recognized organizations in sports, entertainment and finance, including Madison Square Garden Sports, the New York Knicks, City National Bank and the National Women's Soccer League.

The appointments come as LOVB continues to invest in the long-term growth of its professional league while expanding the only volleyball ecosystem that connects youth clubs, collegiate athletes and the professional game under one national brand. Entering its third season, LOVB will feature 10 professional teams while continuing to build a model that develops athletes, grows fans and elevates volleyball at every level.

"We're building a league designed to last, and that means investing in world-class leadership as aggressively as we're investing in our athletes and our fans," said Sandra Idehen, Commissioner of LOVB Pro. "Tiffany, Kinsey and Mma have each helped scale some of the most respected organizations in sports. Their experience will be instrumental as LOVB expands to 10 markets and continues building the premier professional volleyball league in the United States."

Tiffany Reaves Named Chief Marketing Officer, LOVB Pro

As Chief Marketing Officer, Tiffany Reaves will lead LOVB Pro's integrated marketing organization, overseeing brand strategy, fan acquisition and engagement, content, consumer marketing and league-wide campaigns.

Reaves joins LOVB following a 15-year career with Madison Square Garden Sports, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Retail Strategy, where she led marketing and brand strategy for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers. During her tenure, she helped strengthen the Knicks' global brand, leading campaigns that drove fan engagement, commercial growth and cultural relevance. She previously held leadership roles in global partnerships, community relations, and fan engagement. Earlier in her career, she managed global marketing for the Levi's and Converse Kids businesses at Haddad Brands.

"I'm excited to join LOVB at such a pivotal moment in the league's journey," said Reaves. "What drew me to this organization is the opportunity to help build something truly unique in sports, a league centered on athletes, communities and a complete pathway from youth volleyball to the professional game. The opportunity to shape the future of volleyball is incredibly exciting."

Kinsey Powell Fleming Named Chief Financial Officer, LOVB Pro

Kinsey Powell Fleming joins LOVB Pro as Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than a decade of finance and banking experience advising professional sports organizations, franchises and ownership groups.

Most recently, Powell Fleming served as Vice President of Corporate Sports Banking at City National Bank, where she specialized in complex financing and strategic advisory work across major North American sports leagues. At LOVB, she will oversee the organization's financial strategy and operations as the league continues to scale.

"Volleyball has all the ingredients to become the next major professional league, and LOVB has built a strong foundation to make that vision a reality," said Powell Fleming. "I'm excited to help strengthen that foundation as the league continues to grow, creating new opportunities for athletes, fans and the next generation of leaders in the sport."

Mma Afoaku Named Chief of Staff, LOVB Pro

Mma Afoaku joins LOVB Pro as Chief of Staff after serving as Chief of Staff for the National Women's Soccer League, where she helped drive league-wide strategy and operations during a period of significant growth.

At LOVB, Afoaku will partner closely with the executive leadership team to advance strategic initiatives, strengthen organizational alignment and support the league's continued expansion.

"LOVB has created a truly differentiated model in professional sports," said Afoaku. "The combination of elite competition, community connection and a clear pathway from youth to the professional game creates enormous opportunity. I'm excited to help the organization continue building for the future."







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