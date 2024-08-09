New England Revolution vs. New York City FC: Leagues Cup: Match Highlights: August 9, 2024
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #newenglandrevolution #nycfc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall on Penalties to Deportivo Toluca FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Moves on to the Round of 16 in Leagues Cup with Win Over Portland Timbers - St. Louis City SC
- Columbus Crew Blanks Sporting KC, 4-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Revolution Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 by New York City FC in Round of 32 - New England Revolution
- Timbers Exit Leagues Cup 2024 in Round of 32 with Road Loss to St. Louis City Sc - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Shuts Out Santos Laguna - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Blank CF Montréal - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution 1-1 New York City FC (New York City FC Wins 7-6 on Penalties) - New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union Blanks CF Montréal, 2-0 - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati March on Through Leagues Cup, Defeat Santos Laguna in Penalty Kicks - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Eliminated from Leagues Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Leagues Cup Lineup Notes: FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 32 Match of 2024 Leagues Cup Tonight - Portland Timbers
- Date Changed for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Between LAFC and Seattle Sounders - Los Angeles FC
- Date for Sounders FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Match Moved to Wednesday, August 28 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC to Host San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, August 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Uruguay and Guatemala Coming to Chase Stadium on Sep. 1 for International Friendly - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Loan Forward Talles Magno to S.C. Corinthians Paulista - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Morris Duggan to Rhode Island FC - Minnesota United FC
- Toronto FC Trade Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to CF Montréal in Exchange for up to $1,300,000 in General Allocation Money - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Loans Patrick Weah and MNUFC2's Molik Jesse Khan to Hb Køge - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds Portuguese No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen - Real Salt Lake
- Quakes Explode for Four First-Half Goals to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 16 Road Match vs. LAFC on Tuesday, Aug. 13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Advances Past LA Galaxy 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 Following 3-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders FC in Round of 32 at Lumen Field on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 by New York City FC in Round of 32
- Revolution Host New York City FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32
- Revolution Advance to Round of 32 After Shootout Win vs. Nashville SC
- Revolution Host Nashville SC in Leagues Cup 2024 Group Stage Finale
- New England Revolution Acquire Defender Tim Parker and $600K GAM from St. Louis City FC