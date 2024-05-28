New England Revolution II Win 4-3 on Penalties

May 28, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II record a 3-3 tie against New England Revolution II. Defender Chris Tiago handed City the lead after six minutes. The hosts tied the game in the 23rd minute through Marcos Dias. City would retake the lead in the 34th minute from the penalty spot thanks to Piero Elias before extending their advantage in the 51st minute through Taylor Calheira's strike. Liam Butts would score a second of the afternoon for New England in the 80th minute before Eric Klein equalized in the 87th minute.

Match Recap

New York City FC II enjoyed a sun-soaked afternoon against New England Revolution II on Sunday.

The Boys in Blue were back in action after suffering a disappointing U.S. Open Cup defeat on Tuesday, with Sunday's game offering them the opportunity to climb up to sixth in the table with a win.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington opted to utilize a back three system for the clash with Matthew Leong, Samuel Owusu, and Klevis Haxhari making up the back line.

City started the game the brighter of the two sides and were rewarded with the lead after six minutes.

Facilitated by neat play down the right by Jonathan Jiménez and Piero Elias, it allowed the latter to produce a low ball toward the back post where Chris Tiao was waiting to tuck the ball home.

New England were eager to find an equalizer as quickly as possible and after several half chances, they would draw level in the 23rd minute through Marcos Dias.

The Brazilian forward made a well-timed run in behind City's defensive line and after controlling a chipped pass he fired a low shot past Tomás Romero.

Revolution II were keen to build on that momentum and forced Samuel Owusu to make a goal line clearance in the 27th minute to deny Alex Monis.

After regaining their composure, City set about trying to regain their advantage and were awarded a penalty in the 34th minute after Haxhari was felled in the penalty area.

Elias opted to step up and take the spot kick - calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper from 12 yards.

The half finished with a chance for Revolution II to equalize from a corner, with a chaotic scene seeing a penalty box scramble ensue. Thankfully, City were able to clear the ball to safety.

Pilkington's side would extend their advantage early into the second period after Taylor Calheira latched onto a through ball and produced a powerful finish that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

Calheira would come close again just after the hour mark with a curling effort from distance only narrowly missing the target.

City were knocking at the door for a fourth goal of the afternoon and the next man to come close was Tiao. The defender found himself in an almost identical situation to that of his first goal, but this time saw his strike crash against the woodwork.

Revolution II raced up the other end and after playing the ball inside a shot from the edge of the area forced Romero into an impressive diving save.

Pilkington would turn to his bench for the first time in the 69th minute to introduce Alexander Hauschild in place of Leong.

New England would pull a goal back in the 80th minute through Liam Butts after he connected with a cross from close range. With neither side able to take all three points during regulation time, a penalty shootout was required to award the extra point. In the end, New England would win the penalty shootout 4-3.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a Hudson River Derby clash against Red Bulls on Saturday, June 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.

