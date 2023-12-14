New Dates for Postponed Ice Bears Games Confirmed

December 14, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville's two postponed games from the upcoming weekend have been rescheduled in coordination with the SPHL. Friday's game against Roanoke is now scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7 and Saturday's contest against Quad City will be played on Sunday, Mar. 24. Both games are scheduled for a 5 p.m. puck drop.

The two games were forced into a postponement to due an "unforeseen mechanical issue" at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Coliseum's venue management, ASM Global, believes the issue will be corrected before Knoxville's next home game on Friday, Dec. 22 against Birmingham.

"We appreciate Mickey Gray from Roanoke and John Dawson from Quad City working with us to get a new date for each game quickly," said Ice Bears President and GM Mike Murray. "We hope the city will take the proper precautions to prevent situations like these from happening again in the future."

Fans who purchased tickets to either game will be able to redeem those tickets for the new game date. Additional information is available by contacting the Ice Bears ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.