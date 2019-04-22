New Danbury Team to Announce Name, Colors

On Friday, May 3rd at 11 AM, the Danbury Professional Hockey franchise of the Class-A Level Federal Hockey League (www.federalhockey.com) will be holding a press conference at Two Steps Downtown Grille on 5 Ives Street in Danbury.

This will be the official launch of the FHL's newest league member team.

Danbury Professional Hockey will be unveiling the team name and colors. In addition, team ownership will be on hand to answer questions and outline their plans for the future.

The team's newly appointed Head Coach/General Manager will also be in attendance.

This event is open to the public and media as well.

