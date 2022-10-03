New Arena Bar Launched: Welcome to TK's Corner

October 3, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce a renewed & expanded partnership with TK's American Café. This season located just above ice level on the goal the Hat Tricks defend twice, will be the launch of TK's Corner.

Tk's Corner is the newest spot to enjoy a game at the Danbury Arena. Located next to section 106 and open to all fans, TK's Corner will feature a unique viewing area for fans to take in all the action with the convenience of having bar service, tv's on site, and bathrooms within just a few steps.

The TK's Corner location will strive to mirror the service as is known to TK's American Café residing on Danbury at 255 White Street. When in Danbury be sure to check out TK's American Café. Featuring 76-different flavors of wings and

TV's for every sporting event. Check out www.tkamericancafe.com.

In addition, to TK's Corner, fans will also continue to have a chance to win 5-free wings every game through a nightly contest.

TK's Owner/Operator Tom Kennedy commented, "We are huge supporters of the Hat Tricks. When this opportunity presented itself, we thought it was a great way to promote our brand in a way that improves the game experience, and the fans can really identify with. My seats are in Section 102, but, looks like I've got a new destination for Opening Night."

The Danbury Hat Tricks Season begins on October 21st, against the Delaware Thunder with a 7:30 PM Puck drop. To get your tickets, call the Hat Tricks' ticket office at 203-794-1074 or log on to www.danburyhattricks.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2022

New Arena Bar Launched: Welcome to TK's Corner - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.