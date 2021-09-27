New Americans Online Team Store Powered by SHOPIFY

September 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







ALLEN, TX - With the start of AMERICANS Training Camp and Season XIII on the horizon, the Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club announced today the launch of its new online team store, along with the re-opening of the AMERICANS Team Store on Monday, October 4, at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

The new online shopping experience is powered by SHOPIFY, providing a streamlined experience for fans who enjoy getting their AMERICANS gear online. The store is also optimized for mobile devices, making it easy to get your RED on from your smartphone.

Shop Now!

"We're excited to enhance the online shopping experience for our fans as we head into #Season XIII," shares Kevin Sikes-Gilbert, AMERICANS Director of Finance and Internal Operations. "Our goal is to always make it easier and more valuable for fans to engage with the AMERICANS wherever they are, from our shops to buying tickets and connecting with us on social media."

The flagship AMERICANS Team Store is located in the Village at Allen at the Northwest corner of the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. It will be open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. CDT. Operating hours on weekend game days will begin three hours before puck drop. (Ex: 4:00 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. game).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.