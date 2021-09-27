New Americans Legacy Wall to Debut in Locker Room for 2021-22 Season

ALLEN, TX - The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club has launched its #SeasonXIII AMERICANS LEGACY WALL campaign, a new opportunity for fans of the club to leave their mark in the locker room of the four4-time league champions throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

For only $200, fans can share personalized memories from their AMERICANS journey and be featured among others in the Team Suite inside the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

To get started, CLICK HERE and begin the design process of a 15" by 15" block with personal photos, team logos, and messages. All blocks will be digitally replicated on the legacy wall, located directly behind the transition lockers of each AMERICANS' player, along the hallway between the Team Lounge and the Main Locker Room.

"The AMERICANS Legacy Wall campaign presents a unique opportunity for fans and team alumni to leave their own legacy and share their personal AMERICANS stories for the players to read and appreciate on a daily basis during the 2021-22 season," said team President and Governor Mike Waddell.

This limited-time opportunity includes a chance for participating fans to visit the AMERICANS locker room and autograph their block with their unique message to the team. They will also receive a special invite to an on-site mixer with the AMERICANS in December.

Available space is limited, and orders will be taken through November 12. Each legacy block purchased will remain displayed through September 30, 2022.

