New Affordable Ticket Packages for 2020

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants announced today three new ticket offers for the 2020 season. Fans looking to secure tickets for an entire month can do so with new Spring and Summer Monthly Passes. A Monthly Pass allows General Admission entrance to each San Jose Giants home game for the month purchased. Additional benefits include a $5 food and beverage voucher at every game attended and 10% off in the Dugout Store. Pricing starts at $49 for the spring months of April and May and moves to $79 in the summer months of June, July and August. The July Pass also includes a ticket for the July 4 Independence Day Game and Fireworks Show, an annual sellout. Fans can take advantage of this unrivaled ticket offer throughout the entire 2020 season, with a maximum purchase of 2 months.

For the first time, the club has also partnered with Costco to place a special ticket package in select Silicon Valley stores. The new ticket package exclusive to Costco members consists of two box seats and a $10 food and beverage voucher for $29.99. Seven total participating Costco locations span the South Bay in San Jose, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale and Mountain View.

"Our passion to provide affordable opportunities for all fans to enjoy America's Pastime is the driving force behind these new, creative ticket packages," said Ben Taylor, San Jose Giants Chief Operating Officer. "We hope fans take advantage of these great offers as we look to provide the most fun, affordable, family environment in all of Bay Area Sports."

San Jose Giants single game tickets will go on sale Monday, March 2 at 10:00 AM. The San Jose Giants 2020 Opening Night is Friday, April 17 at Excite Ballpark against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Ticket packages like the Monthly Pass are on sale now. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408-297-1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

