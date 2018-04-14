Nevin Notches Four Hits to Help 'Hawks Roll

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Tyler Nevin had a big night at the plate to help the JetHawks roll to an 11-3 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night at The Diamond.

Nevin finished the night 4-for-5, recording Lancaster's second four-hit game of the season, and drove in two runs to help the JetHawks (5-4) snap a two-game skid and even the series.

Brandon Gold (2-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits over five innings in his second start of the season. He handed the ball to the Lancaster bullpen after the fifth inning with a 4-3 lead.

Three JetHawks relievers bullpen's scoreless innings streak to 10.0. Alexander Guillen threw two innings before Justin Lawrence and Salvador Justo each threw one.

Lancaster's lineup scored one run in the seventh inning and six runs in the eighth inning to break the game open. Nevin drove home the run in the seventh, battling reliever Austin Smith before singling on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

Nevin added another RBI-hit in his club's six-run eighth inning. Colton Welker drew a bases-loaded walk in the inning to pick up his team-high 10th RBI. Roberto Ramos added a RBI-hit.

Vince Fernandez hit a solo homer early in the game to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

Storm (3-6) starter Adrian Morejon (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits over 4.2 innings.

Lancaster turned a season-high four double plays in the game, the last of which was started by shortstop Alan Trejo, who began the play by diving to his back-hand side to field the ball.

Game three of the four game series is Saturday night at The Diamond. Logan Longwith (0-1) is scheduled to start against the Storm's Pedro Avila (0-1). First pitch is 6 p.m.

