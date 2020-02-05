Nevada Women's Fund Announces Event Chair, Aces GM Emily Jaenson, Keynote Speaker, Dr. Jen Welter, for 2020 Salute to Women of Achievement Luncheon

RENO, Nev. - Each year in May, the Nevada Women's Fund holds the Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon, which provides an opportunity for organizations in Northern Nevada to recognize women who have excelled in their fields and made meaningful impacts in their workplace and community.

Chairing the 2020 luncheon is Emily Jaenson, general manager for the Reno Aces. As the first female in twenty years to hold the position of general manager at the Triple-A level, Jaenson is on a mission to bring excellence and intention to her job every day so that she can shine the light for other women to pursue roles traditionally held by men. For Jaenson, it's important that the next generation of female leadership sees these roles filled by people who look like them so that they have the audacity to dream about what their future could look like, and dream of the impact they can make on this world.

"What an honor to be selected as the chair of the 2020 Women of Achievement Luncheon," said Jaenson. "I have admired this event for many years and am thrilled that this year's theme highlights women's achievements in sports. We are proud to make this announcement today, National Girls and Women in Sports Day, as we share the same message of empowerment for girls and women to become strong leaders and realize their full power. I am so excited to share the stage with so many game-changing women in our community; May 21 will be a great day for Northern Nevada!"

This year's keynote speaker for the Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon is Dr. Jen Welter. The first female coach in NFL history, Dr. Welter serves as a powerful role model and an inspiring reminder that barriers are meant to be broken.

Her career is studded with firsts. She made history when she coached the Arizona Cardinals' inside linebackers for their 2015 training camp. Prior to that, she became the first woman to coach a men's professional football league team as linebacker and special teams coach for the Indoor Football League's Texas Revolution. She was also the first woman to play running back in a men's professional football season with the Revolution.

"Dr. Welter is an inspiration and her message is a reflection of Nevada Women's Fund's mission to empower women in our community," said Isabelle Wilson, President, and CEO of the Nevada Women's Fund. "We are thrilled to have her share her inspiring story with all the honorees and guests at this year's Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon and we are so proud to have Emily Jaenson chair the event. Her impact as a role model and pillar of the Northern Nevada community perfectly embodies what this event is all about."

The Nevada Women's Fund's annual Salute to Woman of Achievement Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, May 21 at Grand Sierra Resort in the Grand Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. The annual luncheon serves as a recognition event for women in the region for their professional, personal and community achievements.

For more information about the Salute to Women of Achievement Luncheon, including nominating an honoree, visit nevadawomensfund.org or call (775) 786-2335.

