Nevada Donor Network & Thrive Cannabis Marketplace Present 2nd Annual 'Swing for Hope' Golf Tournament with Henderson Silver Knights

HENDERSON - Nevada Donor Network Foundation (NDNF) and presenting sponsor THRIVE Cannabis Marketplace are proud to announce the 2nd annual "Swing for Hope" Golf Tournament with the Henderson Silver Knights. The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the DragonRidge Country Club, located at 552 S Stephanie St. in Henderson.

Thrive is proud to take part in Nevada Donor Network's second annual 'Swing for Hope' Golf Tournament," said Thrive Cannabis Marketplace's CEO Mitch Britten. "Organ and tissue donation is a cause near and dear to my family and the entire Thrive organization, and taking a day to spread awareness while taking advantage of a beautiful October day is something we always look forward to."

Henderson Silver Knights players will be joining in on the tournament, playing alongside other attendees to help raise money for NDNF. All proceeds from the golf tournament will help fund NDNF's "End the Wait" campaign, aimed at raising $35 million to expand organ transplantation capabilities in Nevada. Once achieved, Nevada residents will no longer have to seek life-saving care in surrounding states; they will be able to be evaluated, transplanted and cared for locally.

"The Henderson Silver Knights are proud to participate in Nevada Donor Network's second annual 'Swing for Hope' Golf Tournament," said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. "This fantastic event raises money for such an important cause and is a great way for our team to connect with the community."

Registration for the event is now open. For tickets and more information about the 'Swing for Hope" Golf Tournament, please visit www.NVDonor.org/SFH. This is an age restricted event, and tickets will be available for attendees ages 21+ only. If you have any questions or are interested in sponsorship, please contact Samantha Savalli at ssavalli@nvdonor.org.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our mission to 'End the Wait' for Nevadans by our presenting sponsor Thrive Cannabis and Henderson Silver Knights. Everyday our team strives to save and heal lives in our community through organ, eye and tissue donation. A mission only possible because the support of our community," said Steven Peralta, President, Nevada Donor Network Foundation.

