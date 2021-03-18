Neuroscience Group Field to Act as Milwaukee Brewers Alternate Training Site

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will once again be the training camp home of the Milwaukee Brewers Alternate Site beginning on Monday, April 12.

The bulk of the players that will eventually comprise the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will be in the Fox Cities to prepare for their season - scheduled to start May 4 - due to the postponement of the start of the Triple-A schedule and Major League Baseball requesting that teams use Alternate Training Sites during April.

"We are grateful to the Timber Rattlers for hosting the Brewers alternate site group," said Tom Flanagan, Vice President - Minor League Operations for the Brewers. "Our players will experience a first-class operation in close proximity to Milwaukee. They can train and get prepared to help the Brewers as well as the Nashville Sounds when their Triple-A season officially begins."

Neuroscience Group Field was used as the Alternate Training Site of the Brewers last year. The Alternate Training Site concept is to have a place near the Major League team's stadium that allows players to train and be ready to be quickly and safely called up to the MLB club when necessary.

Timber Rattlers officials are working with Brewers Player Development and MLB on conditions that would allow fans to attend workouts and intrasquad scrimmages.

"We truly value our relationship with the Brewers and we appreciate their confidence in our staff and facility to accommodate their needs," said Timber Rattlers President, Rob Zerjav. "What really makes this special is the ability to allow fans back into the stadium to watch baseball and this opportunity will probably be a once in a lifetime chance to watch Triple A baseball in Northeastern Wisconsin."

The Timber Rattlers will share news on sessions being open to the public as soon as information is available.

A few familiar faces will be returning to Neuroscience Group Field as members of Nashville's coaching staff. Jim Henderson, who played and coached for the Timber Rattlers, is the pitching coach for the Sounds. Former Timber Rattlers hitting coach Al LeBoeuf is Nashville's hitting coach.

Rick Sweet, the manager of the Sounds, is about to enter his eighth consecutive season in charge of a Triple-A affiliate in Milwaukee's system. He had previously managed Nashville in 2014, Colorado Springs from 2015 through 2018, and San Antonio in 2019. Ned Yost IV, the son of former Brewers player and manager Ned Yost, is also on the coaching staff.

The players who will comprise the group in Appleton will be announced soon after Milwaukee's Opening Day roster is finalized.

