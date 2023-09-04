Neunborn Wins South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws RHP Mitch Neunborn was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week, it was announced on Monday. The right-hander threw five no-hit innings in a win on Thursday at ShoreTown Ballpark over Aberdeen.

Neunborn walked one and struck out a career-high 10 in earning his third win of the season.

He is the first BlueClaw to win South Atlantic League Player or Pitcher of the Week so far this season.

The right-hander from Australia made his affiliated baseball debut with the BlueClaws in June and moved into the starting rotation in July.

In his last two starts at ShoreTown Ballpark, Neunborn thrown 10 hitless innings with 19 strikeouts. Overall this year, he has a 3.58 ERA over 37.2 innings with 48 strikeouts against just 10 walks.

Neunborn was a member of Team Australia and helped them reach the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

