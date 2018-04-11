Neuhaus Home Run Leads Mudcats to Series Victory

ZEBULON, NC - Tucker Neuhaus hit a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Frederick Keys 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium. Hurt by errors in the game, the Keys committed a season-high five miscues resulting in two unearned runs. With the setback, the Keys finish their roadtrip 4-3.

Leading off the eighth, Neuhaus hit a 1-2 pitch from Tyler Erwin over the right-center fence to put the Mudcats (5-2) on top for good. Chase Williams pitched a scoreless ninth, keeping the tying run at first.

Carolina got on the board first in the third. With one out, Dallas Carroll walked and Neuhaus singled to right. With Carroll trying to advance to third, Jake Ring came up throwing, but it was off line. Alex Wells backed the throw up, but his throw to the plate was late.

Unable to convert with the bases loaded in the fourth, the Keys (4-3) managed to push across two runs in the sixth and take the lead. Cole Billingsley and Ryan McKenna singled to put two on, while a walk to Randolph Gassaway loaded the bases. A passed ball then brought in Billingsley, while a groundout by Preston Palmeiro made it 2-1.

Despite dealing with four errors, Wells turned in the second quality start by a Keys pitcher this year. Turning in six innings, the southpaw allowed one unearned run on two hits. He walked one and struck out five in a no-decision.

In the seventh the Mudcats tied the game. After an error, Max McDowell popped out to shallow right enabling Luis Aviles to take third. Ryan Aguilar then collected a sac-fly.

Williams (1-0) picked up the win, delivering two scoreless innings and striking out four. Erwin (0-1) was hit with the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) on a hit in two innings. The left-hander struck out two.

The Keys play their home opener on Thursday night when the Potomac Nationals come to town. Right-hander Cristian Alvarado (1-0) starts for the Keys and will be opposed by P-Nats right-hander Joan Baez (0-0, 3.86). First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m and the broadcast can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

