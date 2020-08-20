Nerds Herd Leads Deep Dish 5-3 After Game Postponed in Eighth

JOLIET, IL - Thursday night's 2020 City of Champions Cup game between the NERDS Herd and the Chicago Deep Dish was suspended in the eighth inning due to an umpire injury. The game will be finished on August 28 when both teams match up again. At the time of the suspension, the NERDS Herd led the Deep Dish 5-3.

The NERDS Herd scored three of their five runs in the eighth inning. Third baseman Brylie Ware scored in the frame on second baseman Matt McGarry's RBI walk. Designated hitter Ryan Stacy doubled and scored in the frame on right fielder Caeden Harris's fielder's choice. First baseman Justin Kunz also scored on Harris's ground ball after the throw home by the Deep Dish ricocheted off of Stacy.

The NERDS Herd plated their other two runs in the first inning. Kunz batted Ware in with an RBI single, and Stacy doubled and scored on a past ball. Stacy was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Thursday night's incomplete contest, while Ware was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Wes Albert was effective on the mound for the NERDS Herd. The righthander pitched six innings, striking out five while surrendering four hits and two walks. He gave up two runs, although only one was earned. Kipp Rollings and Bubby Rossman each pitched an inning without allowing an earned run in relief of Albert.

Brock Stewart was solid in his first start for the Deep Dish, giving up two earned runs over five innings pitched. The righthander delivered four scoreless frames after coughing up two runs in the first inning. He allowed seven hits and struck out two.

The Deep Dish scored all three of their runs on Thursday night in the fifth and sixth innings. Left fielder Dalys Binder tied the game up at two runs apiece in the fifth, lacing a single to left field to score center fielder Brandon Riley and catcher Marcus Mastrobuoni. (Only one of the runs Binder batted in counted as an RBI, since the second run scored after the ball was bobbled in the outfield.) Designated hitter Erik Ostberg ripped a leadoff double into the right-center field gap in the sixth, and later scored on first baseman Grant Buck's sacrifice fly to give the Deep Dish a temporary lead.

The Deep Dish will play the Joliet Tully Monsters in their next City of Champions Cup matchup on Saturday at 1:05 p.m., while the NERDS Herd will play the Joliet Slammers on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game (So Far): Ryan Stacy (2-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs scored)

