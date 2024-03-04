NEO and Connors State to Play Inaugural A&M Classic at ONEOK Field

The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Connors State College baseball teams will play in the first-ever A&M Classic on Wednesday, April 3 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa's historic Greenwood District. First pitch for the Classic between the Golden Norsemen and the Cowboys is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

It is planned to make the A&M Classic an annual event in downtown Tulsa, providing an opportunity each spring to bring together fans and alumni of the Oklahoma A&M two-year colleges.

"The NEO Golden Norsemen are excited to play Connors State at one of the best minor league ballparks in the country," said NEO Baseball head coach Roger Ward. "The location is perfect for both teams and gives fans and alumni in the Tulsa area the opportunity to come out and watch some great baseball."

This year's inaugural game will be presented by the Western Bank of Oklahoma and OSU/A&M Board of Regent Jimmy Harrel and his wife Marilyn.

All tickets for the game will be priced at $7 each and will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8 at TulsaDrillers.com and at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.

Connor State has begun the season by winning its first 20 games of the year, while NEO enters this week with an 8-11 overall record.

Both team's rosters feature a number of players who played high school baseball in Oklahoma, many of those from the Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma area.

NEO alumni and fans can contact NEO alumni coordinator Eric Iverson to gain more information about special events and activities surrounding the game.

Connors State alumni and fans can contact CSC alumni coordinator Brandy McElyea.

