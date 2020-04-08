Nemours Children's Health System Seeks PPE & Cleaning Supply Donations

Wilmington, DE - Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital For Children, part of the Nemours Children's Health System, is seeking the public's assistance in the form of donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies as the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. A contactless donation drop-off location has been set up in North Wilmington and will accept donations now through April 30.

"Our patients, families and team members are of the utmost importance to us. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nemours is working closely with our states' departments of health and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines. This includes using the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies. We greatly appreciate our communities' outpouring of support and willingness to help. We truly all are in this together."

Below you will find a list of the items Nemours is currently accepting. The list is in order of need and priority. The items listed below are the ONLY supplies that will be accepted at the donation drop-off location at this time.

1. Masks/Facial Protection - factory-made and hand-sewn. Factory-made include: N95, level 1 procedure, level 3 surgical in original unopened container.

2. Respirators - Max-Air or ILC Dover brand Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs), PAPR hoods and PAPR supplies

3. Eye Protection - Transparent face shields, safety glasses, goggles

4. Cleaning Wipes - bleach, alcohol, or hydrogen peroxide based wipes

5. Gloves - Non-latex gloves, all sizes in original unopened container

6. Gowns - Disposable gowns, water resistant, in original unopened container

7. Hand Sanitizer - Hand sanitizers w/ > 60% alcohol concentration, unscented

Donations can be dropped off Monday - Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through April 30 at the Brandywine Town Center (5329 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803). Those wishing to make donations should adhere to the following drop-off instructions:

1. Place donated items and printed tax form in your vehicle's trunk

2. Follow signs to the drop-off location

3. Leave your windows closed and do not get out of your car

4. Pop-up your trunk

5. A Nemours associate will meet you and remove the donations from your trunk

