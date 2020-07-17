Nelson, Collins Re-Join Glads' Roster

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced the re-signing of forwards Logan Nelson and Anthony Collins for the 2020-2021 ECHL season today. Both are returning for their second year with the organization.

Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle was excited to bring back a player like Nelson who embodies the team's physical mentality. "Logan is a big two-way player. He's a heavy body and in-your-face guy that can deliver big hits." The coach noted Nelson "will be more comfortable coming in knowing our system. It is important to have him back."

Logan is a 26-year-old forward from Rogers, Minnesota. He appeared in 179 games for the Victoria Royals in the WHL from 2011 to 2014 before breaking into the ECHL. Logan has suited up in 331 games in the ECHL with eight different teams. In his first year with Atlanta last season, he set a career-high mark in assist (29) and tied a career-high mark in points (41).

"I am really excited to get back to Atlanta and play another season for Jeff," Nelson said. The admiration of leadership did not stop with Coach Pyle, as Logan said "Nesbitt is one of the best captains in the league and it is an honor to play beside guys like him." The forward is eager to retake the ice with the "really good core group coming back. We are ready to pick up where we left off last season, as soon as we can get things started up again."

Coach Pyle spoke about the year Anthony Collins had last season, saying "he proved he can be a force around the net with some timely goals in big moments." Continuing the theme of playing a physical brand of hockey, Atlanta's coach said "he gives us the opportunity to play our game and he does it with discipline. He will have a good year."

Collins is a 30-year-old forward from Vancouver, British Columbia. He began his ECHL career in the South Division, playing for the South Carolina Stingrays for two seasons in 2013 and 2014. Anthony played for three other teams in the league before arriving in Atlanta last year, all of which included a stint with Nelson as a teammate. The pair have played together with the Quad City Mallards, Rapid City Rush, Indy Fuel, and now the Gladiators. Collins set a career-high mark in assists (11) and tied a career-high mark in points (14) during the 2019-2020 season.

"I am looking forward to returning to Atlanta this year," Collins said of his re-signing. "Last season did not end like anyone planned, but I am ready to pick up where we left off and make a run. The ultimate goal is to bring a championship to Atlanta." Like the fans, players have taken notice of the key signings the organization has already made. Anthony noted that "Jeff has been putting together a great team this offseason and I am looking forward to getting on the ice for some tough-nosed hockey."

"Teams need talent to win, but they also need personality and charisma. Logan and Anthony bring all of these attributes to our club," said Gladiators team president Jerry James. "We look forward to seeing how these two can build on last year's performance."

