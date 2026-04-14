Nell Angloma Is Headed to Connecticut as the No. 12 Pick!

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Connecticut Sun selected Nell Angloma as the No. 12 pick in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026

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