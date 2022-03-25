Need a Job?? AquaSox Job Fair Saturday Morning

Still need a job for this summer? Please stop by the AquaSox office this Saturday, March 26th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

We are looking for game day team members of all ages to fill a wide variety of positions at Funko Field for the 2022 season. Candidates must be trustworthy, outgoing, reliable, and enthusiastic.

Our goal is to provide affordable family entertainment and excellent customer service to every guest who walks through our gates. Do you have what it takes to help create the best fan experience in baseball?

We have a wide variety of positions available such as ticket takers, promotions team, concessions, mascot, ushers and more. Each team member is critical in providing the best experience to our guests. All those interested in working with the AquaSox this season must be at least 16 years old and able to work the majority of the AquaSox' 66 home games.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application prior to the AquaSox Job Fair, which can be found, however, applications will be available on the day of the Job Fair if needed.

All interviews will take place at the AquaSox Front Office located at 3802 Broadway. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to info@aquasox.com or call (425) 258-3673.

Opening Day is April 8th and single game tickets are on sale now! Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at AquaSox.com, over the phone at (425) 258-3673 or in person at the team's front office, Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

