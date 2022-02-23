Nebraska-Omaha Pipeline Continues for Huskies

Duluth, Minn. - Cameron Frederick is coming to Duluth. The Junior infielder is the second Maverick player to sign with the Huskies, joining teammate Jaxson Simmerman. Frederick, a transfer from Creighton, appeared in 14 games for the Blue Jays in 2021 according to omavs.com. During that stretch, Cam made three starts, running in four runs while collecting a double and an RBI. "One thing I learned in 2021 is I'm at my best when I stick to my strengths and understand the type of player I am," Frederick said. "Not trying to do too much while staying within myself brought me the most success in 2021, and it will continue to bring me success in 2022."

The Lincoln, NE native said the Huskies were an easy choice with the way his teammates vouch for the team. "Teammates of mine who have played (for Duluth) in the past have nothing but great things to say about the city of Duluth and the Huskies organization," Cam said. Outside of baseball, Frederick values time with family, specifically his nephews. When asked what goals he has for 2022, the Mavs shortstop said he has two things firmly in his crosshairs: daily growth and championships. "I want to become a better player each day; I want to look back and say I made improvements each and every day," he said. "I want to have a very strong spring season and become one of the best infielders in the country and follow that up with a Northwoods league championship with Duluth in August."

Music to Huskies fans' ears, Cam! Welcome to Duluth.

