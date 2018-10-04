Nearly 70 Companies to Meet with Candidates at York Career Fair

(York, Pa.) - In one week's time, hundreds of people will fill the concourse of PeoplesBank Park, ready to "score" a great new career or find their company's newest employees.

The second annual York Career Fair, hosted by SportsRadio 1350 WOYK and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), will be held at the home of the York Revolution next Thursday, October 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers said they are pleased to announce that nearly 70 companies have already signed up to meet with potential employees at the annual event. They range from staffing companies, package and delivery organizations, and nursing and rehabilitation corporations to financial service companies, food and beverage corporations, equipment providers, and many employers in between. Employers hiring individuals with criminal history will also attend.

Free parking for career seekers will be available in the Queen Street parking lot behind the ballpark.

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.

To help would-be employees prepare for the October 11 event, the York Career Fair Committee announced three free prep sessions occurring next week.

Titled "How To Make a Resume/ Interview Skills Review," the sessions will be held throughout the greater York area:

Monday, October 8, 4 to 6 p.m., Salem Square Library, 596 W Princess St, York PA 17401, Contact: (717) 650-2262

Tuesday, October 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., GEO York ReEntry Service Group, 1 East Market Street, York PA 17401. Participants should sign up for an appointment by calling (717) 848-4448.

Tuesday, October 9, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Community Progress Council, 135 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA 17331, Contact: (717) 632-9191 or 717-846-4600, ext. 236

For more information, visit www.ycea-pa.org.

About SportsRadio 1350 WOYK

WOYK is York's oldest radio station and leader in sports talk. With its studio and offices in PeoplesBank Park in downtown York, WOYK serves as the home for local sports - including high school football and basketball, York College athletics, York Revolution baseball, and Hershey Bears hockey - as well as national sports and the most popular sports talk. Daily programming includes ProFootballTalk with Mike Florio, The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, and The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and WOYK is York's home for NFL and NCAA Football, Washington Capitals hockey, Philadelphia 76ers basketball, NCAA Tournament basketball, and more. Listen on your AM dial at 1350, online at www.woyk1350.com, or on the WOYK 1350 app.

