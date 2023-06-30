Nearly 300 Team Representatives Attend ECHL Meetings Presented by FEVO
June 30, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - A record attendance of nearly 300 attendees from ECHL teams, including several owners, presidents and general managers, as well as representatives from the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Premier Hockey Federation, participated in the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by FEVO at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from June 27-29.
ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin kicked off the event with the annual "State of the ECHL" address and continued with a presentation titled "G.O.A.L.: The Time Is Now." Keynote speakers were Steve McClatchy, President of Alleer Consulting, who spoke on personal leadership and Annie Merovich, Senior Manager of Game Presentation and Events of the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign, in conjunction with Heather Wojciechowski-DeCaire, Senior Director of Entertainment of the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, who co-led a session entitled "If You Theme It, They Will Come."
A number of breakout sessions were led by other industry professionals including:
Gabriele Bendistis - Philadelphia Flyers
Ian Bolender - Patchboard
Matt Bowlsby/Lacey London/Neil Walker - FloSports
Jasmine Buchanan - Oklahoma City Dodgers
Murray Cohn - MC Sports Consulting
Melissa Cooney - SponsorCX
Kyle Daugherty - Oklahoma City Dodgers
Steve DeLay - Ultimate Toolkit
James Elliot/Jane Obringer-Dunlap /Patrick Faith - StellarAlgo
Jonathan Forsberg - Bridgeport Islanders
Emily Lutz/James Denger - Bellevue University
Kris McCarthy - FanSaves
Jack Michaels - Edmonton Oilers
Rico Phillips - Ontario Hockey League
Zack Shulkin - Mindshare
Noah Skladan - Columbus Blue Jackets
The Meetings also featured ECHL Team attendees serving as moderators for the breakout sessions.
For the 18th year in a row, AMI Graphics, the "Exclusive Signage Company of the ECHL", awarded a complete set of dasher board and under-ice graphics to an attending team, which was won by the Orlando Solar Bears for the 2023-24 season.
The ECHL Awards Show, presented by SponsorCX, recognized individual and team achievements from the 2022-23 season:
Sales Rookie of the Year - TJ Scott, Kalamazoo Wings
Sales Professional of the Year - Miles Diede, Savannah Ghost Pirates
Broadcaster of the Year - Mark Shelley, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year - Cam McGuire, Idaho Steelheads
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones (Fiona Family Four Pack)
Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year - Reading Royals (Winter Wonderland)
Theme Night of the Year - Orlando Solar Bears (Tie Dye Night)
Specialty Jersey of the Year - Rapid City Rush (Military Appreciation Jersey)
Community Service Team of the Year - Florida Everblades
Marketing Department of the Year - Savannah Ghost Pirates
Inclusive Spirit Award - Kalamazoo Wings
Group Sales Department of the Year - Jacksonville Icemen (Aggregate Season Sales) and Norfolk Admirals (Year-over-Year Growth)
Ticket Sales Department of the Year - Savannah Ghost Pirates (Aggregate Season Sales) and Maine Mariners (Year-over-Year Growth)
Rising Star Award - Maine Mariners and Norfolk Admirals
Team Award of Excellence - Florida Everblades
The annual Welcome Reception and Vendors' Showcase, presented by Lippes Mathias Attorneys at Law, highlighted over 30 companies and provided an opportunity for teams to view products from League vendors and licensees.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 30, 2023
- Worcester Railers Announce Affiliation Extension with New York Islanders - Worcester Railers HC
- Nearly 300 Team Representatives Attend ECHL Meetings Presented by FEVO - ECHL
- Royals Announce F Shane Sellar as Second Re-Signing for 2023-24 Season - Reading Royals
- ECHL Names Media/PR Director of the Year Award Named in Honor of Joe Babik - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.