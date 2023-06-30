Nearly 300 Team Representatives Attend ECHL Meetings Presented by FEVO

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - A record attendance of nearly 300 attendees from ECHL teams, including several owners, presidents and general managers, as well as representatives from the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Premier Hockey Federation, participated in the 2023 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by FEVO at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from June 27-29.

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin kicked off the event with the annual "State of the ECHL" address and continued with a presentation titled "G.O.A.L.: The Time Is Now." Keynote speakers were Steve McClatchy, President of Alleer Consulting, who spoke on personal leadership and Annie Merovich, Senior Manager of Game Presentation and Events of the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign, in conjunction with Heather Wojciechowski-DeCaire, Senior Director of Entertainment of the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, who co-led a session entitled "If You Theme It, They Will Come."

A number of breakout sessions were led by other industry professionals including:

Gabriele Bendistis - Philadelphia Flyers

Ian Bolender - Patchboard

Matt Bowlsby/Lacey London/Neil Walker - FloSports

Jasmine Buchanan - Oklahoma City Dodgers

Murray Cohn - MC Sports Consulting

Melissa Cooney - SponsorCX

Kyle Daugherty - Oklahoma City Dodgers

Steve DeLay - Ultimate Toolkit

James Elliot/Jane Obringer-Dunlap /Patrick Faith - StellarAlgo

Jonathan Forsberg - Bridgeport Islanders

Emily Lutz/James Denger - Bellevue University

Kris McCarthy - FanSaves

Jack Michaels - Edmonton Oilers

Rico Phillips - Ontario Hockey League

Zack Shulkin - Mindshare

Noah Skladan - Columbus Blue Jackets

The Meetings also featured ECHL Team attendees serving as moderators for the breakout sessions.

For the 18th year in a row, AMI Graphics, the "Exclusive Signage Company of the ECHL", awarded a complete set of dasher board and under-ice graphics to an attending team, which was won by the Orlando Solar Bears for the 2023-24 season.

The ECHL Awards Show, presented by SponsorCX, recognized individual and team achievements from the 2022-23 season:

Sales Rookie of the Year - TJ Scott, Kalamazoo Wings

Sales Professional of the Year - Miles Diede, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Broadcaster of the Year - Mark Shelley, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year - Cam McGuire, Idaho Steelheads

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year - Cincinnati Cyclones (Fiona Family Four Pack)

Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year - Reading Royals (Winter Wonderland)

Theme Night of the Year - Orlando Solar Bears (Tie Dye Night)

Specialty Jersey of the Year - Rapid City Rush (Military Appreciation Jersey)

Community Service Team of the Year - Florida Everblades

Marketing Department of the Year - Savannah Ghost Pirates

Inclusive Spirit Award - Kalamazoo Wings

Group Sales Department of the Year - Jacksonville Icemen (Aggregate Season Sales) and Norfolk Admirals (Year-over-Year Growth)

Ticket Sales Department of the Year - Savannah Ghost Pirates (Aggregate Season Sales) and Maine Mariners (Year-over-Year Growth)

Rising Star Award - Maine Mariners and Norfolk Admirals

Team Award of Excellence - Florida Everblades

The annual Welcome Reception and Vendors' Showcase, presented by Lippes Mathias Attorneys at Law, highlighted over 30 companies and provided an opportunity for teams to view products from League vendors and licensees.

