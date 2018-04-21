NBC's "The Voice" Competitor Gary Carpentier to Sing National Anthem April 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - NBC's "The Voice" competitor and Oswego, New York native Gary Carpentier will sing the national anthem prior to Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals against the Rochester Americans at the War Memorial Arena on Saturday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

The 26-year-old singer/songwriter appeared on the latest season of NBC's "The Voice," where he was chosen by Adam Levine in the blind auditions. He was eliminated from the show during the first battle round.

Since appearing on the television show, Carpentier has released his first extended play record, titled "My Time," and is currently writing his first full album.

