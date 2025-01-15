NBA G League Takeover Presented by Kumho Tire: Episode 9 - December 26, 2024

January 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video







Breaking down the G League like never before! Get ready for NBA G League Takeover presented by @KumhoTireUSA, a new show hosted by Gianna Hearn, Mike Davis, and NBA veteran CJ Watson as they take a look at all the must-see storylines from around the G. Catch the premiere LIVE on KVVU 12 AM/PT, and watch new episodes every week on demand the next day on the G League YouTube page.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.