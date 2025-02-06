NBA G League Takeover Presented by Kumho Tire: Episode 14 - February 6, 2025
February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
Breaking down the G League like never before! Get ready for NBA G League Takeover presented by @KumhoTireUSA , a new show hosted by Gianna Hearn, Mike Davis, and NBA veteran CJ Watson as they take a look at all the must-see storylines from around the G. Catch the premiere LIVE on KVVU 12 AM/PT, and watch new episodes every week on demand the next day on the G League YouTube page.
Check out the NBA G League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2025
- Bryce McGowens Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Rip City Remix
- Hustle Sweep Two-Game Set against Wolves - Memphis Hustle
- Maximum Effort: Back to Back Games at Public Hall this Weekend - Cleveland Charge
- Stars Fall to South Bay Lakers - Salt Lake City Stars
- Jhonathan Dunn Scores Career-High 30 Points in South Bay Victory - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.