NBA G League Takeover Podcast: Dink Pate

November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video







Gianna Hearn sits down with Mexico City Capitanes star point guard and 18-year-old 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate to talk about his transition to Mexico City, preparing for the season and more in the latest episode of the NBA G League Takeover Podcast.

