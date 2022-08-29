Navarro Earns Second Batter of the Week Award

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes' infielder Raul Navarro has been named the American Association's Batter of the Week for August 22nd-28th.

In seven games last week, Navarro was 11-for-25 (.440) with 10 runs scored, two home runs, and seven RBI. The Los Llanos, Dominican Republic native is currently sixth in the American Association with a .337 batting average. Navarro has 67 runs, 21 doubles, six home runs, 50 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 29 walks across 84 games for the season. The 30-year-old infielder also garnered Batter of the Week honours July 25th-31st.

Navarro is in his second season with the Goldeyes after hitting .310 with 48 runs, 24 doubles, two home runs, 45 RBI, and 20 stolen bases in 2021. Navarro originally signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks as an international free agent in 2009, reaching the Triple-A level in 2015. In 2019, Navarro was voted the Pacific Association's Most Valuable Player after hitting .373 with 66 runs and 31 stolen bases in 62 games for the San Rafael Pacifics.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series at home tonight against the Kansas City Monarchs. First pitch at Shaw Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

