Naturals Win Streak Ends at Three with 9-3 Loss to Tulsa

Despite scoring first, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals fell 9-3 Thursday night, as the Tulsa Drillers snapped a three-game winning streak and handed the Naturals their first home loss of the season.

Bobby Witt Jr. (MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect in baseball) singled home two runs with two outs in the third inning, but it was all Tulsa from then on. The Drillers scored one in the fourth, then tagged the Naturals for six runs in the fifth and added two more for good measure in the ninth.

Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Royals prospect) left the yard for the first time this season in the sixth inning, also drawing two walks. Clay Dungan recorded his second straight two-hit game and Rudy Martin singled twice, his team-best third multi-hit game of the season.

Starter Marcelo Martinez kept Tulsa hitless through the first three innings, but gave up a home run in the fourth and couldn't make it out of the fifth, ending his day with four runs on five hits across 4.1 innings.

Yefri Del Rosario (MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Royals prospect) pitched the next 2.2 innings, surrendering the last three runs of the fifth and pitching through the seventh.

Josh Dye threw a scoreless eighth and Carlos Sanabria surrendered two in the ninth to finish the night.

Combined, the pitching staff only struck out six batters, the second-fewest of the season and just the second time they did not punch out at least 10.

The Naturals are back in action on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. for the fourth game of the six-game series with Tulsa. Right-hander Alec Marsh (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals prospect), the reigning Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week has the start, on his 23rd birthday.

Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. for a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola on the first Fireworks Friday of the 2021 season, which is presented by Farm Rich.

