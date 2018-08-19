Naturals Win Series in Frisco, Split Twin-Bill

FRISCO, Texas - Northwest Arkansas picked up the series win over the Frisco RoughRiders by taking the opening game of the double-header on Sunday afternoon; but the 'Riders salvaged the finale with a 6-5 winner over the Naturals. Northwest Arkansas finished the final trek through Texas with a 3-3 record.

The series wins over the RoughRiders is the club's seventh in the last nine sets. The Naturals finished 9-3 in the overall season-series against Frsico, having won seven of the last nine games.

Billed as a pitching-duel in game one between left-hander, Foster Griffin and left-hander, Taylor Hearn, Northwest Arkansas (61-64/26-29) began the offense in the fourth inning against Hearn. With the game scoreless, Alex Liddi continued his torrid streak against Frisco with his 22nd home run of the season and his sixth in 12 games against Frisco.

Later in the frame, Kort Peterson blasted a two-run, opposite-field home run, 410-feet to expand the lead to 3-0.

The RoughRiders retaliated with a pair of homers of their own in the home half of the inning against Griffin - the most home runs he's allowed in a start since June 23. Griffin (9-12, 5.08 ERA) settled in and retired the next five straight batters to cinch his start. Griffin earned his career-best sixth straight win with five innings, allowed three runs on seven hits with a strikeout.

Northwest Arkansas gave Griffin the lead in the fourth inning with a two-out, run-scoring single by Alfredo Escalera and scored twice more in the seventh in a run-scoring fielder's choice from Peterson and a throwing error brought home the final tally.

In the second game, the bats picked up where the left off scoring three runs in the second inning, jarring starter, Edgar Arredondo from the games. Escalera pushed across the first run with a sacrifice fly, while Nick Dini singled home the second runs and Erick Mejia brought home the third.

Right-hander, Scott Barlow, made his Naturals' debut and worked four innings of one-run baseball and finished his start by retiring seven straight batters; but would not factor in the decision.

Frisco scored four runs in the fifth inning and took a 5-3 lead over Jace Vines (2-3, 7.71 ERA). Northwest Arkansas used a solo homer by Anderson Miller to cut the deficit to 5-4 in the fifth inning and Dini drove in the game-tying run later in the frame.

Frisco scored the go-ahead run in the last of the sixth inning en route to their 6-5 win over the Naturals.

The league will enjoy an off-day on Monday and the Naturals will be back at home on Tuesday, Aug. 21 through Friday, Aug. 24. Left-hander, Emilio Ogando (10-6, 4.98 ERA) will take the ball for the Naturals, hunting for his sixth straight win. Ogando also carries in a franchise-best 24.0 consecutive scoreless inning streak. Springfield has not announced their starters.

