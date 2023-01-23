Naturals Valentine's Day Packs Available for a Limited Time

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that discounted Valentine's Day Packs will be available for a limited time at the Naturals online team store.

For only $50.00, fans can purchase a Naturals Valentine's Day Pack that includes a $50 Arvest Ballpark Gift Card and two Unstructured Caps - one white cap and one red cap. With each purchase, fans will also receive two complimentary ticket vouchers for Opening Day that can be redeemed at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for the best seats in that designated seating section. The home opener is on Thursday, April 6th and features a post-game fireworks show following the 7:05 p.m. game against the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland A's).

Valentine's Day Packs will be available online at the Naturals team store through Tuesday, February 14th or while supplies last. Visit https://naturals.milbstore.com/, call (479) 927-4900 or stop out at our Administrative Offices, located at Arvest Ballpark, for more information.

