Naturals Top Travs, 6-1
July 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored five times in the first inning and did not look back as they defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 6-1 on Wednesday night. Naturals starter Noah Cameron dealt shutout ball for six innings while striking out eight. Connor Hoover paced the Travs offense with a pair of doubles and a walk.
Moments That Mattered
* Jeison Guzman hit a three-run double in the opening inning to help stake the Naturals to the big early lead.
* Spencer Packard singled home Hoover in the eighth for the Travs only run of the night.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Connor Hoover: 2-2, BB, run, 2 2B
* RHP Dayeison Arias: 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K
News and Notes
* Packard extended his hitting streak to eight.
* Hoover's two doubles marked the eighth time this season that a Traveler has accomplished that feat.
Up Next
The series continues on Thursday with Emerson Hancock (11-3, 4.50) pitching for Arkansas against Chandler Champlain (1-2, 4.30) for NW Arkansas. It is a $3 Thursday and ARORA Night. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
