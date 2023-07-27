Naturals Top Travs, 6-1

North Little Rock, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored five times in the first inning and did not look back as they defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 6-1 on Wednesday night. Naturals starter Noah Cameron dealt shutout ball for six innings while striking out eight. Connor Hoover paced the Travs offense with a pair of doubles and a walk.

Moments That Mattered

* Jeison Guzman hit a three-run double in the opening inning to help stake the Naturals to the big early lead.

* Spencer Packard singled home Hoover in the eighth for the Travs only run of the night.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Connor Hoover: 2-2, BB, run, 2 2B

* RHP Dayeison Arias: 2 IP, H, BB, 3 K

News and Notes

* Packard extended his hitting streak to eight.

* Hoover's two doubles marked the eighth time this season that a Traveler has accomplished that feat.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday with Emerson Hancock (11-3, 4.50) pitching for Arkansas against Chandler Champlain (1-2, 4.30) for NW Arkansas. It is a $3 Thursday and ARORA Night. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

Texas League Stories from July 27, 2023

