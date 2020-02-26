Naturals to Extend Netting at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced today plans to install additional protective netting at Arvest Ballpark prior to team's Opening Day on Thursday, April 16.

"The safety and wellbeing of our fans, associates and players has always been our top priority and we remain committed to providing a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere at all our events," said Justin Cole, Vice President/General Manager of the Naturals. "Expanding the protective netting at Arvest Ballpark allows us to better meet the needs and expectations of today's fans."

Arvest Ballpark's protective netting, which will run from Sections 101-120 and maintain a minimum of 30 feet in height throughout, will be made of a low-gauge material that will have minimal effect on the viewing of Naturals' baseball while providing an additional level of comfort for fans.

An installation date for the new netting is currently being finalized.

Single game tickets are currently on sale to the general public at www.nwanaturals.com and sales begin through all outlets on Saturday, March 7 at the Naturals Open House, which includes the Arvest Ballpark Box Office and over the phone. The Naturals Open House is 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and the Arvest Ballpark Box Office will be open throughout.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A Affiliate of the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, April 16 at 6:35 p.m. for Opening Day of Naturals Baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

