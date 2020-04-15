Naturals to Celebrate 'Naturals at Home Opener' on Social Media on Thursday, April 16th

April 15, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Even though the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' 2020 season at Arvest Ballpark will be delayed, the organization is encouraging fans to celebrate the greatest holiday in sports with them from home with a special 'Naturals At Home Opener' on social media on Thursday, April 16th.

Throughout the day, the Naturals will use all of their social media channels - Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@nwanaturals) - to encourage their great fans to hold their own 'Opening Day' ceremonies and events while remaining in the comfort and safety of their own home. Together, the Naturals want to share with baseball fans their love of the game by using the hashtag, #NaturalsAtHomeOpener.

As part of the #NaturalsAtHomeOpener festivities, the Naturals will have 9-innings of fun on social media for fans to enjoy during our Virtual Home Opener as well as a Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular. Fans will be encouraged to wear Naturals gear, share their favorite Opening Day memories, and enjoy posts celebrating the 2019 season while trying to capture the Opening Day experience at Arvest Ballpark.

For additional information, fans are encouraged to visit our website for all of the latest updates on the season. The Naturals want to remind fans that while we hope that they'll celebrate the great sports holiday known as Opening Day, they should continue to adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the World Health Organization and remain safe and healthy at home.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.