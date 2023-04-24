Naturals Suffer 6-2 Setback in Series Finale Sunday

April 24, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Jimmy Govern hit his second homer of the season in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (7-8) 6-2 loss on Sunday to the Amarillo Sod Poodles (8-7). The Naturals have an off day on Monday before starting a six-game series against the San Antonio Missions on Tuesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Sod Poodles jumped out to an early lead in the second inning, scoring three runs off Naturals starter Beck Way. Dante Biasi entered the game from the bullpen giving Northwest Arkansas 2.1 innings, and held Amarillo to two hits with a pair of strikeouts while *Jonah Dipoto *added 2.0 scoreless innings as well.

Jorge Bonifacio doubled with Peyton Wilson on base in the fifth, bringing the Naturals within two runs, but Amarillo scored twice more in the eighth to give themselves a 5-2 advantage.

Govern came to the plate with one out in the eighth, hammering his second home run of the series and season to make it a 5-2 game. Tristin English responded with a blast of his own in the top of the ninth to seal a 6-2 final score, with the Naturals dropping to 7-8 on the season.

The Naturals return to action on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the San Antonio Missions in San Antonio.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 24, 2023

Naturals Suffer 6-2 Setback in Series Finale Sunday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.