Naturals Strike Late to Beat Hooks

SPRINGDALE, AR - Following a 12-inning victory on Thursday, Northwest Arkansas overcame a five-run deficit Friday night, knocking off the Hooks, 7-6, in 10 innings at Arvest Ballpark.

Corpus Christi jumped out to a 6-1 lead against Naturals starter Nolan Watson. Enmanuel Valdez cracked a sac fly in the second before the Hooks posted four consecutive extra-base hits to begin the third. Doubles by Joe Perez and Scott Schreiber were followed by two-run home runs from David Hensley and Enmanuel Valdez.

Hensley, 9-for-16 in the series, added two-out RBI single in the fourth. Valdez now leads the Astros system with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs.

Jimmy Endersby settled for a no-decision, scattering two runs over five innings of work. The markers came on RBI doubles by Vinnie Pasquantino.

Seuly Matias greeted Matt Ruppenthal with a lead-off homer in the sixth, cutting the Hooks edge to three at 6-3.

The Naturals then squared the score in the seventh by sending nine men to bat. Northwest Arkansas managed only two singles in the frame but capitalized on four walks.

Robert Garcia and CJ Eldred, making his Double-A debut, teamed to strike out 10 in relief for the Naturals, permitting just two base runners over the final five innings.

Jimmy Govern opened the home 10th with a line drive that landed in left field, chasing home the automatic runner Brewer Hicklen from second base.

Tyler Brown is scheduled to start for the Hooks Saturday night. First pitch 6:05.

