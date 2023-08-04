Naturals Out-Slug Cardinals, 13-9, on Friday

Springfield, MO - After the Springfield Cardinals (17-14, 51-49) swung ahead in the bottom of the 8th, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (15-15, 44-55) countered with six runs in the top of the 9th for the wild 13-9 win on Friday night at Hammons Field. Springfield sits in 1st place of the North Division 2nd Half Standings, 1.5 games ahead of Arkansas and NW Arkansas.

Decisions:

W - LHP TJ Sikkema (3-4)

L - RHP Roy Garcia (1-1)

Notables:

1B LJ Jones IV went 2x4 with a double and the go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the 8th inning... LF Mike Antico and DH Arquimedes Gamboa added solo home runs in the 9th and 2nd, respectively... 3B Jacob Buchberger and C Pedro Pages tallied RBI singles in the 3rd... CF Victor Scott II extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a bunt single and added an RBI sac fly in the 7th.

On Deck:

-Saturday, August 4, 6:35pm - SPR LHP Alex Cornwell (0-0, 3.05) vs. NWA RHP Andrew Hoffman (3-6, 5.98)

-Vision Clinic Lars Nootbaar "Grind the Pepper" Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000)

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and Bally Live; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:20pm

