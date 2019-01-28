Naturals Offer Special Valentine's Day Gifts

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that their two (2) lovable mascots, Strike the Sasquatch and Sinker the Lake Creature, will be playing Cupid for Valentine's Day again this year. Strike or Sinker will be delivering a select amount of baseball-themed Valentine's Day packages that includes four (4) ticket vouchers, a rose, and box of chocolates to fans in Northwest Arkansas as part of this annual program.

For only $75.00, you can give your special valentine four (4) ticket vouchers good for Opening Night on April 4, a rose, and a box of chocolates that will be delivered to your sweetie by one of our beloved mascots. Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark is on Thursday, April 4 and features a special post-game Fireworks Spectacular following the Naturals game against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis Cardinals) at 6:35 p.m. These Valentine's Day packages will be personally delivered at an agreed upon time and location on Thursday, February 14.

There are only a select amount of these special baseball-themed Valentine's Day packages available so the Naturals ask that fans place their order no later than Friday, February 8 so that a package can be reserved and then the delivery can be scheduled for an agreed upon time on Valentine's Day - February 14. For details, fans can visit https://www.milb.com/northwest-arkansas/fans/valentines-day under the FAN ZONE on our website or call us at (479) 927-4900 or stop out at our Administrative Offices, located at Arvest Ballpark, for more information.

In addition to the special Valentine's Day deliveries, the Naturals Team Store will be offering fans a special Couples Pack and Kids Pack this year. The Couples Pack is $50 and offers couples a trip to the ballpark that'll feature two (2) tickets to the game on Saturday, April 6 as well as two (2) caps - your choice of a red or white cap - and a $40 Gift Card that is valid at the Team Store, Box Office and Concessions Stands. Meanwhile, the Kids Pack is $30 and includes a Kid's Club Rookie Membership and two (2) parent tickets to Sunday, April 7 as well as a $10 Gift Card, choice of Strike or Sinker mascot plush doll, and a 2018 Team Card Set. To purchase either pack, visit www.nwanaturals.com/teamstore, call (479) 927-4900, email tickets@nwanaturals.com, or stop at to the ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

