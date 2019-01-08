Naturals Offer Early-Bird Group Special

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - With the 2019 season only a few months away, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to offer fans and businesses an early-bird group special. Group leaders that place a 25 percent deposit on their group event and/or suite rental by Saturday, January 19 will enjoy additional benefits for the 2019 season.

The early-bird group special is available to fans that book a group outing, party area or suite rental. Those that book a group outing will receive four (4) complimentary suite tickets - a $160 value - to a TBD game during the season while a deposit on a suite rental will save groups $25 off their rental. The special is also available to group renewals; however, it is not available with the season ticket suite rental discount or multiple-game suite packages.

Booking a group is easy as all you have to do is contact the Naturals Front Office at groups@nwanaturals.com or call us at (479) 927-4900 with the game date of your choice. Once you've selected your preferred seating area, you'll be asked to place a 25% non-refundable deposit. An Account Executive will help finalize the event, collect full payment, and get you the tickets. Visit https://www.milb.com/northwest-arkansas/tickets/groups for more details.

The Naturals will play seventy (70) regular season home games stretching from Thursday, April 4 through Labor Day - Monday, September 2 - in a schedule that features 11 weekends as well as 15 post-game fireworks shows. No blackout dates are included with the early-bird group special so fans can reserve their game of choice.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 6:35 p.m. when they'll host the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) on Opening Night of the 2019 season.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

