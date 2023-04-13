Naturals' Offense Explodes for 17 Hits in 10-3 Thursday

John Rave led the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (2-4) offense with four hits while six players had multi-hit games in a 10-3 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (4-2) on Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas. The Naturals and Surge will play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Anthony Veneziano (1-0, 2.70) made his second start of the season for the Naturals and a wild pitch in the second inning allowed the game's first run to score, giving the Wind Surge a 1-0 lead.

Northwest Arkansas tied the game in the fifth when Morgan McCullough and Parker Bates executed a double steal, with McCullough taking home to tie the game. Wichita scored two runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 3-1 lead.

The Naturals responded with a massive sixth inning, plating seven runs and sending 13 hitters to the plate while banging out eight hits.

Runs in the seventh and ninth locked in a 10-3 victory for the Naturals, their first of the road trip and second of the season.

Rave tied his career-high with four hits while Jimmy Govern added three of his own. Peyton Wilson, José Briceño, McCullough, and Bates all had two hits. Bates and Wilson each had two RBI while the Naturals stole six bases, their first six of the year.

The pitching staff kept their impressive streak of 10+ strikeout games alive, mowing down 12 Wind Surge players to push their stretch to six-straight games.

The Naturals will send Jonathan Bowlan (0-1, 10.80) to the mound on Friday for the fourth game of the series, beginning with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can listen to all the action with the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin.

