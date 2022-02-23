Naturals Job Fair at Arvest Ballpark Rescheduled for Monday, February 28th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group have announced that they will be rescheduling their next Job Fair to Monday, February 28th from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Northwest Health Community Room at Arvest Ballpark. The original event was scheduled for February 24th but has been moved due to the weather to accommodate those that want to attend.

People attending will be asked to enter at the Associate's Entrance on the south side of the ballpark to fill out an application before proceeding to the Northwest Health Community Room for the interview portion of the event. The Naturals along with Patina Restaurant Group, the official caterer of Arvest Ballpark, will be taking applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, Gameday associates who, if selected, will be instrumental in providing top-notch customer service to fans.

Details of available positions are listed below and additional information regarding can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900. People that are unable to make the job fair can stop out at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to fill out an application. All applicants are encouraged to interview with both organizations to increase their potential for hire.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS

Kids Zone Attendant

Kids Zone Attendants are responsible for ensuring all children play safely while having fun. This area includes four (4) inflatables, kid's train, a mini-golf course, speed pitch, and our wiffle ball field.

Retail Associate

Requires organizational skills, ability to complete sales, and maintain inventory accurately. The ability to multi-task is also important as the retail store may be very busy at times throughout each game. Money handling and customer service experience a plus, but not required.

Mascot

Engaging, enthusiastic individual that will act out the character of the Naturals mascots "Strike" and "Sinker". Perform at all (or majority of) home games at Arvest Ballpark and some community appearances, as requested. Must be able to be active for up to 2 hours in costume and have a willingness to show your personality through the characters. Training and a script for each game is provided, and a handler is also assigned to help with crowd control and getting mascots into position.

Clubhouse Attendant

Responsible for a clean baseball environment for all the players, coaches, and umpires throughout the course of pre-game, during the game, and post-game. Will be responsible for retrieving bats and other equipment, foul balls, and keeping the umpires furnished with liquids among various other tasks.

Camera Operator

Camera operators are responsible for setting up, operating, and breaking down game day cameras. The cameras used are JVC GY HM-800s. Training will be provided for setup, breakdown, and operation.

Grounds Crew

Grounds crew is needed for home games, high school games, and other special events. Duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning drag, and post-game patching. Applicants must be able to lift a minimum 50 pounds, be willing and able to work in various weather conditions.

PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP

Concession Cashiers, Runners and Servers

Serve our fans in a fast and professional manner. Must be friendly, personable, and well groomed.

Cooks

Preparing all food to proper temperature and ensuring consistency of product. Capable of working fast.

Suite Attendants

Provide guests with reliable, professional, and courteous food and beverage service. Experience in a la carte waiter service is preferred but not required.

