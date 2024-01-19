Naturals Hosting the Kansas City Royals in an Exhibition Game at Arvest Ballpark on Monday, March 25th

January 19, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that they'll be hosting a historic event on Monday, March 25th as they'll be welcoming the Kansas City Royals, their big-league affiliate, to Springdale for an exhibition game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm at Arvest Ballpark. Tickets for the special event will go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 22nd at 10am CST.

The Kansas City Royals Exhibition Game, which is presented by Red Vines and Sour Punch, will mark the first time that the Royals have played at Arvest Ballpark. The exhibition game will take place prior to the start of the 2024 season for both clubs.

"We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting the Kansas City Royals at Arvest Ballpark in 2024," said Naturals Vice President & General Manager Justin Cole. "The Royals have been tremendous partners over the years, and we could not be more excited to welcome our Major League affiliate to Springdale in just over two months."

The Naturals have been a minor league affiliate of the Royals since relocating to Northwest Arkansas from Wichita in 2008. Prior to relocating, the Wichita Wranglers served as the Royals' Double-A affiliate from 1995-2007. During their partnership with Kansas City, Northwest Arkansas has made the playoffs eight times, including winning the Texas League in 2010 and claiming the Double-A Central in 2021.

Since the 2008 season, 101 former Naturals have gone on to make their Major League debut with the Kansas City Royals. Prominent former players including Salvador Perez, Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, Danny Duffy, Kelvin Herrera, and Greg Holland served an integral role with the 2015 World Series Championship club while current standouts Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino, Brady Singer, MJ Melendez, and Michael Massey have all called Arvest Ballpark home in recent seasons.

"Northwest Arkansas has been such a great partner for 15 years, so we are happy to be able to play this exhibition game in front of their fans," said Royals Executive VP and GM, J.J. Picollo. "We were disappointed that our game in 2021 was cancelled due to COVID, so we're even more excited for Naturals fans to have a chance to see so many familiar faces who previously played in Springdale. This will be a great night for our organization."

An exclusive pre-sale ticket window will be available to all 2024 ticket package holders this weekend. Ticket buying information will be shared directly with those supporters by their Naturals representative.

Tickets for the exhibition game at Arvest Ballpark will then go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 22nd at 10am CST. At that time, fans can purchase tickets online at nwanaturals.com. Seating will be assigned and ticket prices for this special event will range from $16 to $25 depending on the section. Convenience fees will apply to all online orders. Group tickets, suite rentals, and party areas are also available. For more information, call us at (479) 927-4900 or email Tickets@nwanaturals.com.

Media wishing to cover this event should contact Dustin Dethlefs (dustin@nwanaturals.com) or Shawn Murnin (shawn@nwanaturals.com) with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Stay tuned to nwanaturals.com for additional details leading up to the Royals Exhibition Game at Arvest Ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, promotions, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

