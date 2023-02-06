Naturals Hosting Job Fair on Thursday, February 16th at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, along with Patina Restaurant Group, have announced that they will be hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, February 16th for part-time, Gameday associates beginning at 5:15 p.m. in the Northwest Health Community Room of Arvest Ballpark. Doors will close at 7:15 p.m.

The Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group, the official caterer of Arvest Ballpark, will be accepting applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time associates for the 2023 season. Both organizations are seeking individuals that, if hired, will continue the tradition of providing top-notch customer service to fans. Those interested are asked to enter on the southside of Arvest Ballpark to fill out an application prior to going to the Northwest Health Community Room for an interview.

People that are unable to make the job fair can stop out at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday to fill out an application. Details on each available position are listed below and more information can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900. All applicants are encouraged to apply and interview with both organizations to increase potential for hire.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS NATURALS

Kids Zone Attendant

Kids Zone Attendants are responsible for ensuring all children play safely while having fun. This area includes four (4) inflatables, kid's train, a mini-golf course, speed pitch, and our wiffle ball field.

Parking Attendants

Naturals Parking Attendants are the front-line employees of our Gameday Associate Customer Service Team. Parking attendants are asked to process cash transactions and make change as needed.

Usher

Ushers must be willing to interact with fans and check for correct seat locations on tickets.

Ticket Seller

Responsible for selling tickets and assisting fans at the window. Money handling and customer service experience a plus, but not required. Does require basic familiarity with computers and ability to use our ticket system, ProVenue. This position is normally finished by the second inning of the game.

Ticket Scanner

Ticket Scanners should welcome the fans with enthusiasm. All scanners will be trained in the use of the hand-held scanner and Naturals Policies. Applicants must be able to stand for long periods of time.

Retail Associate

Requires organizational skills, ability to complete sales, and maintain inventory accurately. The ability to multi-task is also important as the retail store may be very busy at times throughout each game. Money handling and customer service experience a plus, but not required.

Mascot

Engaging, enthusiastic individual that will act out the character of the Naturals mascots "Strike" and "Sinker". Perform at all (or majority of) home games at Arvest Ballpark and some community appearances, as requested. Must be able to be active for up to 2 hours in costume and have a willingness to show your personality through the characters. Training and a script for each game is provided, and a handler is also assigned to help with crowd control and getting mascots into position.

Camera Operator

Camera operators are responsible for setting up, operating, and breaking down game day cameras. The cameras used are JVC GY HM-800s. Training will be provided for setup, breakdown, and operation.

Grounds Crew

Grounds crew is needed for home games, high school games, and other special events. Duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning drag, and post-game patching. Applicants must be able to lift a minimum 50 pounds, be willing and able to work in various weather conditions.

PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP

Concession Cashiers, Runners, and Servers

Serve our fans in a fast and professional manner. Must be friendly, personable, and well groomed.

Cooks

Preparing all food to proper temperature and ensuring consistency of product. Capable of working fast.

