Naturals Host Open House at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, March 7th

February 26, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that they will be hosting their annual Open House on Saturday, March 7th at Arvest Ballpark from 11 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The general public is invited to attend this FREE event at Arvest Ballpark that will be held in conjunction with single game tickets going on sale at the Box Office, as well as over the phone, for the 13th season of Naturals baseball in Northwest Arkansas.

The Arvest Ballpark Box Office will be open throughout the event for those interested in purchasing single game tickets, mini packs, flex packs, or season tickets for the 2020 season. The Naturals home opener is on Thursday, April 16th at 6:35 p.m. against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros). The Naturals Open House will feature specials on single game tickets and mini packs while the Naturals Team Store will also be open throughout the event on March 7th where fans will have the first opportunity to check out and purchase the Naturals NEW Batting Practice cap. The Naturals Open House is presented by media partner KFSM - Channel 5.

TICKET SPECIALS:

Single Game Tickets: Buy a regularly-priced ticket to any game during the upcoming season and fans will receive a complimentary 1b/3b Reserved Ticket to Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 16th. The initial paid ticket(s) cannot be for Opening Night and there is a maximum of 10 total tickets.

Mini Packs: Fans that purchase any regularly-priced mini pack with the exception of an 8-Game Pick-A-Pack at the Open

House will receive a $25 Naturals Gift Card that is redeemable at the concessions stands, Team Store, and Box Office. One (1) Gift Card per account. Not valid with any other discounts/specials.

Suites: Fans that select a date and place a deposit on a regularly-priced suite will save $25 on their rental.

OPEN HOUSE HIGHLIGHTS:

Batting Practice on the Field will be setup and fans are invited to take their hacks from the batter's box of Arvest Ballpark. Fans will get 10 swings each and the Naturals will be providing the bats and helmets.*

FREE VIP Tours of Arvest Ballpark will leave every 30 minutes from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and will take fans through the press box, suite level, dugout, and other locations of Arvest Ballpark.

Sam's Furniture Playground open from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.*

Wiffle Ball at Little Arvest Ballpark from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.*

FREE Rides on the Arvest Ballpark Train around the concourse from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.*

FREE Mini Golf from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.*

Access to the Naturals dugout for fan photos*

Special appearance by Strike the Sasquatch from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Raffle held at Event Welcome Booth at Main Gates to win prizes - five (5) winners will be selected throughout the event.

*Weather Permitting for Batting Practice on the Field

The Naturals Open House event marks the first time that single game tickets will be sold in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for the 2020 season of Naturals baseball. Tickets are also available at www.nwanaturals.com or via our toll free hotline at (877) 444-2637. All tickets purchased online or by phone must be paid for via credit card.

Single game ticket prices (excluding special events) are as follows:

- Home Plate Super Premium - $13.75 ($14.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Super Premium - $12.75 ($13.75 on day of game)

- Dugout Premium - $10.75 ($11.75 on day of game)

- 1B/3B Reserved - $8.75 ($9.75 on day of game)

- Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $7.75 ($8.75 on day of game)

Children 12 and under and adults over 65 years of age receive $1 off of Home Plate Super Premium, Dugout Super Premium, Dugout Premium, 1B/3B Reserved, or our Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission seating for single game ticket purchases. Active and retired military will also receive the $1 ticket discount at the box office by presenting the proper identification. (Excludes games considered special events on June 26th, July 4th and July 5th)

The 2020 version of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals will debut at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 6:35 p.m. when they host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros) on Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.