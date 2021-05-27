Naturals Game against the Missions Postponed on Thursday, May 27th

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game against the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres, has been postponed tonight - Thursday, May 27th - due to heavy and consistent rain at Arvest Ballpark that is forecasted to last through the night.

Tonight's game has been rescheduled as part of a twi-night, same admission doubleheader to be held on Friday, May 28th. The two clubs will play two (2) seven-inning contests with Game 1 beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a 30-minute intermission between the end of Game 1 and the beginning of Game 2. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and any ticket for Friday, May 28th will be valid for both of the games.

All tickets from Thursday, May 27th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any future regular season home game during the 2021 season. Tickets for Thursday are not valid for the doubleheader unless exchanged at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office for a ticket to Friday, May 28th.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office during normal operating hours. The Ticket Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The doubleheader on Friday features a Growlin' Chickens Bat Breakin' Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Unify Financial Credit Union for the first 750 fans in attendance. The bobblehead will be given out when gates open at 4:30 p.m. so fans are encouraged to arrive early for the giveaway as well as a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

