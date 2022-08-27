Naturals Drop Second Straight to Cardinals After Early Back-And-Forth

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals traded leads early with the Springfield Cardinals, but a late rally for the Cardinals paved the way to a 14-6 loss for the Naturals Thursday night.

The Naturals twice came from behind to take a lead in the game, first scoring three in the third after the Cardinals took a lead in the top half. CJ Alexander tied the game at 1-1 with a sacrifice fly and John Rave singled in two for the lead.

After Springfield scored four in the fourth to jump back ahead, the Naturals responded with a three-run fifth inning, on an RBI double from Alexander and two-run single off the bat of Jake Means.

Northwest Arkansas led 6-5 going into the seventh but for the second straight night, the Cardinals compiled a massive seventh inning, as Springfield leapt ahead with six runs, then added three runs of insurance in the eight for the eventual 14-6 final.

Combined, the two teams drew 27 walks, 12 drawn by Naturals hitters and 15 issued by Naturals pitchers. Second baseman Robbie Glendinning drew four of the Naturals' 12, just the seventh player in franchise history to reach base with four walks in a game.

Rave collected a two hit game, with Angelo Castellano and Tyler Gentry each scored two runs.

Starter Anthony Veneziano allowed just one hit over 3.2 innings, though it was a home run that knocked him out of the game in the fourth. The next three relievers behind Veneziano struggled, though Yefri Del Rosario was a bright spot, throwing a 1-2-3 ninth inning on seven pitches.

Northwest Arkansas will try and even the series Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT, as Andrew Hoffmann takes the mound.

