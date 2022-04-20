Naturals Crush Three Homers in 7-2 Win over Roughriders

FRISCO, TX - After hitting just two home runs through the first 10 games of the 2022 season, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals exploded on Wednesday for three homers as they beat the Frisco RoughRiders 7-2 to even the series at three games each.

The first five runs of the game all scored on the Naturals' three long balls - totally 1,367 feet worth of home runs. First baseman Robbie Glendinning connected on his first of the year in the second inning, a solo shot that traveled 457 feet and hit off the video board in left-center field to put the Naturals up 1-0.

In the third inning, center fielder Nick Loftin drove his first of the season over the fence, a 444-foot two-run shot that landed past the outfield berm and pushed the Naturals back ahead at the time, to 3-1.

After Frisco inched a run closer in the bottom half of the third inning, Seuly Matias added insurance in the fifth inning. The Naturals right fielder connected on a 466-foot two-run homer that completely left the stadium, Matias' first of the season that stretched the score to 5-2.

Three batters later, capping a stretch of six consecutive hits for the Naturals, Glendinning doubled two runs home, smashing a line drive into right-center field to move the Naturals to five runs up over the RoughRiders, for the 7-2 score that held to be the final.

Loftin, Matias and Glendinning each had two hits and each drove in multiple runs. Six different Naturals hitters scored a run, while seven recorded hits and all nine reached base at least once, with six collective walks drawn as well - including two from Loftin.

Drew Parrish earned his first win of the season - the first win recorded by a Naturals starting pitcher this year - and improved his record to 1-1, allowing just one earned run on one hit across 5.0 innings, while striking out four.

Right-handers Yefri Del Rosario and Zach Willeman combined for the final four innings, keeping Frisco off the board without a chance to come back.

Del Rosario struck out two and stretched his season to 8.1 scoreless innings across three appearances.

The Naturals return to action at 6:35 p.m. CT on Thursday in Frisco, as left-hander Anthony Venzeiano makes his third start of the season.

